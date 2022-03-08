To The Daily Sun,
I hope those folks that were complaining to school officials and other government agencies that required mask mandates and encouraged vaccinations now know what freedom is all about. The people in Ukraine can tell them first-hand what the loss of freedom is. Being asked to wear a mask or to be vaccinated so that you won't spread a deadly virus to your friends and neighbors is not a loss of freedom, instead it is about being a good, caring and honorable person.
Richard Evans
Bristol
