To The Daily Sun,
One of the things that is clear about American politics is that incumbency has become a virtually certain ticket to reelection. This is not a positive trend. Experience has shown that year after year incumbents bring the same approach to their elected position. They continue with the same policy ideas.
Due to name recognition, incumbents have a powerful advantage on Election Day. It is my view that this should not be the case: incumbency does not ensure competency, nor does it ensure that anything is going to change.
According to reports, problems such as crime, homelessness and drugs are all on the rise in Laconia. Whatever policies the incumbents have supported must therefore not have been effective. That fact ought to be enough to prompt us to replace sitting officials with new faces. For that reason I intend to vote for Dawn Johnson and Marc Forgione.
Richard (Dick) Tracy
Laconia
