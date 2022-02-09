To The Daily Sun,
Several years ago I had the audacity to think that just because I was an avid Gunstock skier, had kids in the ski programs and had been on ski patrol at another mountain that I could be a Gunstock Area Commissioner. I was offered the opportunity to interview, was thanked for my interest, but sent on my way. Thank goodness there were other much more qualified candidates. I reflected on this personal experience thinking about the current situation the Belknap County Delegation finds itself. There are three candidates, two may be avid skiers and love Gunstock (Doug Lambert and David Strang) like me, but they offer little more, again like me. In fact, their interest in the position possibly due to their political affiliations is at least suspect. In contrast, Heidi Preuss offers the experience, skills and background of an excellent commissioner for the Gunstock Area. This should be a no brainer.
Richard DeMark
Meredith
