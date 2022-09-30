Gov. Chris Sununu’s true colors are coming out again. Lest you forget his disastrous bill approvals and bills he vetoed in the last New Hampshire legislative session, he says he “supports the entire Republican ticket.” So what does that really mean? By his endorsement of the “entire” Republican ticket, Sununu supports, no matter what he may say otherwise: a complete ban on abortion; siphoning your tax dollar away from your local public school and giving it to private and religious schools; trafficking helpless migrants; not even one gun safety measure; keeping NH tied to the ever-increasing costs in dollars and to our environment, to fossil fuels instead of converting to renewable sources of energy; an allegiance to the false flag of “liberty” waved by far-right libertarian extremists that are hamstringing our county, NH and want to do the same in Washington. Sununu is no moderate. He may sound like the nice guy next door, but he is fooling you if you think that.
NH has an opportunity to change direction. NH has an opportunity to break the chains of far-right Libertarian ideology that control the Republican Party here in Belknap County, NH and in Washington. With this election Nov. 8, you have an opportunity to support candidates who support reproductive freedom, strengthening public schools, quality health care, reasonable gun safety, a diverse citizenry, and renewable energy. That opportunity is with the Democratic Party. Independents and Republicans alike ought to seriously consider what is happening. Is allegiance to the Republican Party worth the damage that is being done under their banner? I think not.
