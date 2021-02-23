To The Daily Sun,
I write to ask Gilmanton residents for their support for Article 16 on the 2021 Town Warrant. This article requests $15,000 to conduct energy audits of the town's municipal buildings. One of the easiest ways to lower future tax rates in Gilmanton is to conduct this audit of energy usage in town buildings, to determine where real opportunities for energy efficiency exist. As we are all aware, many of the town buildings are older, and were not constructed to today's more efficient energy standards. This audit will identify areas where modernization of the energy systems of these buildings can result in real savings from the Town budget. Once identified, we can work together to develop and implement energy efficiencies in these buildings. Those avoided costs will result in lower town spending and reduced taxes for all of us. Let's take advantage of this opportunity to find and implement those opportunities in Gilmanton. It's good for the environment and for our town.
Richard De Seve
Gilmanton
