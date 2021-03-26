To The Daily Sun,
It has been 12 weeks since Joe Biden was sworn in as POTUS. It's seven weeks, and no formal press conference. Does he actually sign the executive orders? At least Donald Trump showed his signature on camera. The lack of transparency at the border, and exacerbated by the constant "I will circle back" by Jenn Psaki, gives credence to the frustration of the Republicans and now some Democrats, including the main stream media. Just recently, Kamala Harris was asked if she was going to the border. She was surprised by the question, fumbled the answer and said "not now" and gave her signature laugh when she doesn't have a credible answer. During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden was asked questions like, "what is your favorite ice cream?" It seems that the press is turning against him because they can't get any concrete answers to the problems that the administration has created. The closing of the Keystone Pipeline has caused a big spike in the price of gasoline, not to mention the loss of jobs. We seem to have a shortage of semiconductors that will adversely affect the auto industry as each new auto needs up to five chips for optimum performance. The epidemiologists, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, have caused consternation due to their vacillating of COVID-19 protocols. The criticism Donald Trump received was over the top, but at least he was transparent. The Biden/Harris team seems to be unprepared for the multiple crises that they have encountered. The executive orders put into place are only rescinding what President Trump had put in place. The teachers unions have caused havoc by their insatiable greed for money over the welfare of the students. If Joe Biden is removed due the 25th amendment, we will be on the precipice having Kamala Harris as president who received two percent of the vote in 2020, and caused her to drop out of the race. Although (cackle like a jackal) and (put your head in the sand) are pervasive and pejorative, the lack of transparency is deafening.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
