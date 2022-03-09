To The Daily Sun,
Soaring prices at the pump paint only half the picture of gasoline's real cost. Wages paint the other half.
In the early 1960s I worked part-time in a service station. I earned 60 cents per hour, a common wage for a high school student. We sold gas for 33 cents per gallon. That was a half hour's wage plus 10%. Today most students are paid at least $12 per hour. Half of that plus 10% is $6.60. When compared with an entry level wage, gas today would have to cost more than $6.60 per gallon to be as expensive as it was 60 years ago. For someone earning $16 per hour the gas price would have to exceed $8.80 per gallon.
We may yet get to the $6.60 price, but for now gasoline is nowhere as expensive as the pump price alone implies.
Rev. John Eaton
Meredith
