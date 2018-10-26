To The Daily Sun,
Are you better off today? Certainly New Hampshire is better off. Look at where we are today:
• Politico ranked NH as #1state
• US News ranked NH as #5 state
• Most employed in NH history
• Top 5 in US in wage growth
• Average hourly wage over $22 per hour
• Ranked #1 in economic opportunity
• Ranked #4 in education
• Ranked #4 in quality of life
• In the top 5 states in lowest unemployment
• In the top 5 states in lowest crime
• Ranked #46 in overall tax burden on citizens
What is the agenda of the Democrats? Near the top is to raise taxes on job creators. And ask them if they will pledge to vote against income tax legislation. In contrast, Republicans have fought back prior attempts to impose an income tax and have cut business taxes which have led to the employment gains and to a large surplus. And what has been done with that surplus?
• $20 million toward fixing red-listed bridges
• $10 million to cties and towns for road and bridge repairs
• $10 million to the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
• $13.5 million for a new contract with state employees
• $30 million for school safety initiatives
What else are Democrat priorities for the next term? Based upon the bills they have already submitted are in-state tuition for undocumented Immigrants, weakening voting laws that the Republicans strengthened, single payer health care, and more government spending.
Are you better off today? Where will you be in two years?
When you are marking your ballot, think about what the next few years will hold for you and your neighbors. Will the Democrats be elected to reverse the gains we have made? Or will you keep Republicans in office to continue the advances we have made? On November 6th the decision will be yours.
State Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
(1) comment
All great reasons to vote for Republicans! The problem with the resist democrats is that when you give them a pony, all they do is complain about the manure.
