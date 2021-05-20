To The Daily Sun,
Addressing honorable school board members,
I come to you not only as one of Laconia's state representatives but as a concerned parent and lifelong Laconia resident with a child in the Laconia school system.
Laconia school teachers have always tried to create a welcoming, inclusive and accepting environment for students.
As hard as teachers, principals, guidance councilors and other faculty have tried, students fall through the cracks and end up dealing with bullying and other situations that make learning more difficult.
Recent trainings in Laconia preach inclusivity, acceptance, warmth and tolerance for students that may have special needs or need accommodations that may differ from others.
Teaching tolerance and acceptance is absolutely appropriate as long as that tolerance, acceptance and care goes to EVERY STUDENT whether it be a representative's daughter in high school or a 14-year-old with Asperger syndrome at the middle school. Every student deserves to feel loved and not only tolerated but wholeheartedly accepted.
As a parent of a soon-to-be sixth grader I will continue to do my part in making sure she shows everyone the warmth and respect they deserve.
It is my hope that this body will work with Superintendent Steve Tucker in making Laconia school's an inclusive, loving and accepting place for all.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.