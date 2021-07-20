To The Daily Sun,
Promises made, promises kept. It's a new era in New Hampshire politics.
Gov. Chris Sununu just signed a $13.5 billion budget filled with big wins for taxpayers and businesses of all shapes and sizes – wins that candidates made a part of their winning message.
Low taxes.
Tax cuts.
Property tax relief.
Education freedom.
Religious freedom.
Protections for the unborn.
Or funding Operation Granite Hammer, continuing the fight against drugs and human trafficking.
While the budget may not be perfect, it represents promises made and promises kept.
It represents an unbreakable bond between the voters and their representatives.
In 2020, Granite Staters let their collective opinions be known on Election Day and Republicans picked up 46 seats, sweeping the corner office, Executive Council and Senate, with the House in tow.
Now I know its a novel idea to think that politicians could actually tell the truth and do what's best for constituents first. But rest assured House Republicans are going to continue to nurture this bond and build on these big time successes over the next year.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
