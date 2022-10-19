Last week I attended the monthly meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee of which I am a member, and have been a faithful participant for pretty close to eight years.
For the first time I saw sitting representatives and members of the public turned away for not being official members voted on by the executive committee.
You would think that the BCRC is a yacht or country club that demands specific criteria for attendance.
Belknap County Republicans are some of the hardest working and most politically passionate folks in the whole state, and I am bewildered as to why with less than a month until election day the powers that be would start undermining and disrespecting their own base.
It is for that reason that I can no longer condone or take up for the views of BCRC leadership, and their actions taken against those they feel have been traitorous and disloyal over their No. 1 hot-bed issue of contention Gunstock.
In my tenure as a BCRC member, that great committee has never turned away a Republican or like-minded independent, and I for one refuse to sit on the sidelines and watch another couple who simply wanted to enjoy one of our monthly meetings get turned away and have to leave over a piece of paper they didn't fill out.
Belknap County's Republicans and like-minded independents deserve more from their county party leaders, and deserve their rightful seat along side their representation in the political process which is the way it should be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.