To The Daily Sun,
Another Mayoral election is concluded in Laconia.
Incumbent Mayor Andrew Hosmer was re-elected to another term as the "ceremonial" leader of our beloved city.
More high priced condominiums are going to pop up in and around the city while the homeless population continues to grow.
Your hard-earned tax dollars are going to continue to go to a school district that has done everything possible to restrict your concerns as parents while failing to provide a stellar education for all students.
The mayor of Laconia should be front and center standing with parents and advocating for them and their kids.
Andrew Hosmer hasn't done that.
The mayor of Laconia should be advocating for his constituents on the street. Instead of just building high priced housing all around them.
Andrew Hosmer has not been that advocate for them.
The mayor of Laconia could have had some compassion for what his residents went through in 2020 just like everyone else in our state and gave them back what they got in direct property tax relief which was passed on both the state and county level.
Laconia's mayor did not have that compassion.
Look. I know the bright lights of the Colonial Theatre and all the high priced housing popping up make you think wow, this place is beautiful (it is) and jeez this place is really on the move. (Is it though?)
But if you look beyond the bright lights and unaffordable housing you're going to find a city searching for a fighter and tireless advocate for all.
That's not Andrew Hosmer.
As one of your state's representatives, I will continue to work hard for you and continue to vote for lower taxes across the board.
I will continue to vote to pass business-friendly legislation and continue to vote to give you back your hard-earned money.
Most importantly I will continue to fight to hold the Laconia School Board accountable for the embarrassing drop in our kid's proficiency scores that has been happening since before COVID-19 invaded our lives.
I will never view my commitment to you as mostly ceremonial.
I will continue to be an advocate for you.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.