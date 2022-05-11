To The Daily Sun,
Sixty-three years of tradition is at stake with the passage of Sen. Bob Giuda's upcoming senate amendment.
Sen. Giuda acts as if members of the Belknap County Delegation have ruined the Gunstock ski resort in some way as if whoever sits on the Gunstock Area Commission will determine whether or not residents and tourists will spend their money on the mountain or not.
Thankfully Gunstock has a dedicated crew of everyday hard workers that make the mountain the attraction it is today.
I am one of your more accessible representatives and I have not received even one call or email in favor of passing this amendment, to tell you the truth with all of the real-world suffering going on in our state and country I'm not surprised that this isn't a top priority of "We The People."
Compared to not being able to afford gas or groceries upending 63 years of established precedent just isn't that important.
A word of warning for Belknap County voters.
The delegation properly vetted the last three candidates to make sure they would not do anything to make the Gunstock resort a burden on your tax bills.
An expensive process that would favor the wealthy and connected would no longer allow for a proper vetting process, just words that sound great to get elected, you never know who you could elect who would expand irresponsibly and end up costing you more.
It's called an unintended consequence.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
