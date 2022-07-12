To The Daily Sun,
I'd like to congratulate The Laconia Daily Sun for their addition of a new advertiser, Citizens for Belknap (tinyurl.com/48v7aa4e). No doubt they will be saturating the pages of The Sun in their attack on members of the county delegation. They will focus their smear campaign on members who stand for good government, free of corruption.
Having failed to intimidate members of the delegation in their effort to install lackeys of Citizens for Gunstock, that group has re-branded. As Michael Kitch writes in the New Hampshire Business Review (tinyurl.com/2s7ujjms), “When the delegation placed four of its political allies on the five-member Gunstock Area Commission a group called Citizens for Gunstock was formed, and it morphed into Citizens for Belknap.” As is usual, Kitch gets it wrong. Citizens for Gunstock was running full page political adverting long before the replacement of vacated seats on the Gunstock Area Commission.
The real citizens of Belknap County are very fortunate to have legislators willing to stand for truth in spite of attacks by the moneyed elite. The actual citizens elected representative that stand for their values. This was not an accident or oversight; the people of this county are quite capable of filtering out deceptive nonsense.
Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Barbara Comtois, Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield, Tom Ploszaj, Norm Silber, Paul Terry and I are all high on the target list for this alleged "non-partisan" group. As we know from the 2016 demise of Hillary Clinton, it takes more than piles of cash to buy an election. So the only thing we need to concern ourselves with is election fraud. We will be watching.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
