To The Daily Sun,
In a letter on July 5, my Democratic opponent for state representative in Belmont did his best to misdirect attention away from the disasters of the Biden administration. While he throws insults at the excellent management of our award-winning county nursing home, he diverts the public eye from the crisis of health care sweeping the country.
Perhaps the 300 word limit prevented him from trotting out the tired old lie about the insufficient funding for oxygen at the nursing home. To set the record straight, the county delegation sets a budget that doesn’t over-tax its citizens. It was clear in 2021 that occupancy would be reduced in the nursing home due to COVID and a shortage of nurses. The years of experience held by the executive committee paid off in recognizing an extremely fat line in the nursing home budget. While local writers tried to gin up fear of patients lacking oxygen, the reality was that we didn’t cut enough. In the end, the commissioners’ request of $49,800 for oxygen was cut to $39,000. How many residents died from lack of oxygen? Zero. At year end for 2021 only $27,000 was spent on oxygen.
There are plenty of people willing to throw false allegations around. They need not back up their bogus claims. One of the problems in politics is the lack of spine to stand up against bullies and storytellers. This is where experience comes into play; knowing the truth and standing up for the truth. Belknap County delivers quality services to its citizens without putting them in the poorhouse (which ironically was known, in years gone by, as the county farm).
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
