When people hear I decided to run for reelection, I get sideways glances and the question: "Why?" Some ask because they can’t understand why anyone would want to put themselves through the process and become a target of extremists who are relentless and are overtaking our county. Others ask because they want to understand my motivation for choosing to do this. My answer to this is that I want to serve because I believe in this community. I believe in common-sense solutions as well as being a representative that listens, responds, and respects all constituents, whether we agree on an issue or not.
I am proud of the votes I have cast in both the State House and on the county delegation. There will be some naysayers that want to make my voting record look negative, but every vote taken was based upon reading the entire bill, as well as feedback and conversations with constituents, whether in person, on the phone or via email.
I was a very proud co-sponsor of HB 1587, a bill that fixed several issues with the pension system of our fine first responders. This matter took over 10 years to be rectified, but I am glad to make a big difference for those who take care of us when in need.
This year, I believe the duties of the county delegation are even more important and prominent than what happens in the State House. The current Gunstock situation has been in the headlines for months, and all of this could have been simply avoided by allowing testimony and evidence to be presented during the request for the removal of Commissioner Peter Ness. Instead, it turned into what it is now: a power struggle with the fine citizens of Belknap County footing the bill and suffering the consequences.
Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
