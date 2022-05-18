To The Daily Sun,
This week is National Police Week. Remember when a problem arises that is too big to handle on our own or is uglier than we are willing to become involved in, we are blessed to live in a country where three simple buttons on our phones will draw an appropriate response from our law enforcement officers, any day, any time.
In our community, many of us know our officers by name. They are family members or friends. Others of us can recognize our officers out of uniform in the store, in a restaurant or at a game. And yet others of us have only ever known our officers when they arrive in a marked vehicle. However, all of us live in the peace they afford us. We all go to sleep with the peace of mind that someone is always on watch if a crisis erupts in our lives. Take a moment to thank our law enforcement officers during National Police Week or whenever you get the chance throughout the year.
This week also happens to be EMS Week. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics are familiar with working in difficult situations. Our local emergency medical services have an ability to adapt, overcome and rise to the challenge. Despite personal risks, staffing difficulties and a multitude of other hardships, these healthcare professionals’ commitment to the care they provide for patients and their communities is unwavering. These dedicated workers provide emergency medical care in the craziest of places and in the strangest of conditions. I would like everyone to recognize our paramedics and EMTs who are on the front lines 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether during a global pandemic, violent encounters, or persons in distress our EMS workers are there when you need them most.
Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
