First off, I would like to thank the members that resigned from Gunstock Mountain, Tom Day, president; Cathy White, chief financial officer; Becky LaPense, human resources director; Pat McGonagle, facilities director; Robin Rowe, retail and all customer services director; Peter Weber, ski school director, and other mid-level managers as well as Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch. They did an amazing job with regard to turning Gunstock around and making it a true county asset that cost the taxpayers nothing and actually returned money to the county.
Of the current sitting commissioners, all of whom I did not cast a single vote for, including Peter Ness, Dr. David Strang, Doug Lambert as well as Jade Wood (I don’t think Jade is fully part of it), it has been clear from day one the hostility and hatred they had for the current management of Gunstock, the fact that each and every one of them have political ties and friendships to the current so-called Belknap County Republican Committee (which I do not consider a true representation of Republicans) and were appointed because of these ties is disheartening and appalling. Dr. David Strang’s conduct during the commissioner's meeting was unprofessional, derogatory, and outright disrespectful. Peter Ness should have been fully investigated before the delegation at the meeting for his potential removal.
To the delegation members who voted for this slate of commissioners, I am very concerned and upset they went along to get along instead of researching and choosing the correct commissioners for Gunstock. Remember the primaries are Sept. 13, and we need to take our county back. I close by saying to the current commissioners are responsible for losing the best management team Gunstock ever had and they are responsible for the destruction of a true county asset. Hope they’re proud.
