First off, I would like to thank the members that resigned from Gunstock Mountain, Tom Day, president; Cathy White, chief financial officer; Becky LaPense, human resources director; Pat McGonagle, facilities director; Robin Rowe, retail and all customer services director; Peter Weber, ski school director, and other mid-level managers as well as Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch. They did an amazing job with regard to turning Gunstock around and making it a true county asset that cost the taxpayers nothing and actually returned money to the county.

