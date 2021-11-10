To The Daily Sun,
Good lord, what have we come to? One of the bills filed by the House membership this fall is titled, “Providing that the state peaceably declares independence from the United States and proceeds as a sovereign nation.” Rep. Michael Sylvia of Belmont and seven other House Republicans have finally admitted to something we suspected — that they want New Hampshire to secede from the U.S. This has probably been their aim since the Free Staters began moving into New Hampshire about 20 years ago, and now, finally, they have shown their hand.
One has to wonder what the more traditional Republicans think about this issue. Surely, many of the old time GOP would not support this action. Will they back this piece of legislation next year, after it hits national news and New Hampshire faces the ridicule of the nation? Or will they be silent about criticizing the extremists in their party and try to bury the bill by tabling it?
It’s one thing to work toward reducing regulation and supporting personal freedoms, but it’s quite another thing to take New Hampshire out of the union. It’s foolish, and it is the opposite of patriotism.
Rep. Joyce Weston
Grafton District 8
Plymouth, Holderness, Hebron
