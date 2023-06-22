See if these quotes/op-ed fits Democrats or Republicans, my opinion is at the end.
“The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people, as long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and any deprivation.”
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted” and “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”
“Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed” and “Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas.”
Quotes respectively from Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin.
See where this progression is taking our country. We are a constitutional republic (elected representatives making laws, but limited by rules, i.e. the NH and U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, guard rails), to Democracy (mob rule, no guard rails, no constitution, majority rule), to Socialism (centralized government control of schools, economy and more, key word being "centralized") finally to Communism (claiming to make progress toward a higher social order in which all goods are equally shared by the people, including your children).
HB 10 and SB 272 parental rights bills where you would have the absolute right to know what is going on with your children at school was killed by the elected representative Democrats. Why, maybe they just don’t trust parents or they want total control of your children.
Parents, you have options to schooling. Get them out of public school now to save our constitutional republic and your child’s mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.