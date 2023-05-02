On March 14, Jen Larochelle from Hebron wrote a letter to the editor asking voters to elect Michael Delaney of New Hampton over Fran Wendelboe, the incumbent, and Delaney won by four votes. Hebron, where she lives, voted 80% for Delaney because they took the bait and caused Wendelboe to lose the seat. The thing is, Larochelle never talked to Delaney, yet she says he would be fiscally responsible and do right for the children. Wonder how she knows that?
Guess what? Delaney resigned and now Wendelboe is at the mercy of the school board to be the New Hampton representative. I wonder if the Hebron School Board representative will vote to have her represent New Hampton?
But wait, there’s more. Hebron is one of three towns thinking of leaving SAU 4 by creating their own SAU via legislation HB 349. The bill has passed the House and Senate, now is on to the governor and then a final vote by those towns. Yet, Hebron, Bridgewater and Groton were able to vote who should be the school board representative for New Hampton. This is not new but needs to change.
Newfound, SAU 4, has a few other issues going on, including the resignation of the SAU 4 superintendent.
New Hampton residents need to voice their support for Wendelboe to the school board now.
