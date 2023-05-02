To The Daily Sun,

On March 14, Jen Larochelle from Hebron wrote a letter to the editor asking voters to elect Michael Delaney of New Hampton over Fran Wendelboe, the incumbent, and Delaney won by four votes. Hebron, where she lives, voted 80% for Delaney because they took the bait and caused Wendelboe to lose the seat. The thing is, Larochelle never talked to Delaney, yet she says he would be fiscally responsible and do right for the children. Wonder how she knows that?

