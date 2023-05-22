After seeing the Democrats kill SB 272, parental rights bill, last Thursday, I strongly suggest that parents get their children out of the public government schools. These schools have become a black box of the unknown and allows staff to keep secrets and openly lie to parents.
A study shows 78% of New Hampshire people wanted parental rights. SB 272 stated the parent must inquire, has a right to know, opt out, consent to, right to exempt, right to be advised, right to be notified, have access to, and the right to inspect. As you can see, the parents must take action to activate their rights. These disgraceful incompetent Democrats don’t trust you to be good parents.
You have options to teach your child, private schools, charter schools, or home school.
Home schooling takes about 12 hours a week to teach your child the same as a public school in a week to do and about an extra hour for each additional child. The other nice thing of home schooling is the older child helps the younger child and you need less time to teach older children. Also, there are many home school meet-ups and activities and by law you can still use the public school for a specific class, sports, music, and drama clubs; after all, you are still paying taxes to the school. There is a wide range of curriculum, online material, conservative, Christian and everyday curriculum and the cost is inexpensive. You can teach at night, weekends or a few days a week. Contactjohn.sellers.grafton18@pm.meor the Children’s Scholarship Fundhttps://nh.scholarshipfund.orgfor more information. If you qualify for the Education Freedom Account, you could receive about $4,500 per child per year. Start now so you are ready for the fall.
