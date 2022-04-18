To The Daily Sun,
I am here to bring you up to speed on the redistricting that has been done in New Hampshire, how it pertains to the NH House of Representatives and what that specifically means to my district and the people who I represent.
Every 10 years the United States conducts a census, which is basically a head count of who lives where. Per our NH Constitution we here in NH at that time must re-draw the representative maps to ensure the population is fairly being represented. There are strict rules that must be followed, or the new maps may be thrown out as unconstitutional, such as, no district can cross county lines, areas must physically be in continuous contact, and only a small deviation in political subdivisions in any district my occur.
What this means is my current district 3, encompassing all of Laconia, will no longer exist. The new districts that involve Laconia are now as follows: district 5, which has four seats, and includes Laconia wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Representatives of district 5 must live in one of these wards. The other is district 6, which also has four seats. This new district includes Gilford, Gilmanton, and Laconia’s ward 2. I live in ward 2 in Laconia so if I run for re-election, I will now be in district 6 which is Gilford, Gilmanton, and Laconia ward 2. For those reading this that aren’t in these areas you can find out the new voting districts for NH representatives on my website at GreggforNH.com on the Election Law page. Once redirected click on “final chaptered version”. Hope this helps and as always, let’s keep government off your back, and out of your wallet.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
