To The Daily Sun,
It is my fervent hope that you all had a wonderful Christmas and will have a fantastic new year. As we enter 2022 I want to take a moment to let those who might not be aware of one of the excellent results that was achieved in Concord this past year by the Republican majority. Concord is able to send to Laconia $375,226 of increased revenue over the 2021 revenue from Meals and Rooms Tax. That brings the total for tax relief coming in 2022 from this piece of revenue sharing to Laconia to $1,220,746.63. The hope was that these funds were to be used as property tax relief, but at the end of the day that is up to the local government how the money is allocated, i.e. the Laconia mayor, city council and the city manager.
For information on how those funds are going to be used, please contact your city councilors. Information on how to do that can be found on the City of Laconia web page at laconianh.gov. “Let’s keep government off your back and out of your wallet.”
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
