To The Daily Sun,
Greetings folks, I’d like to take a moment to tell you about a couple of fantastic people who are stepping up for Laconia. Mr. Sean Fountain running for City Councilor Ward 1, and Mr. Marc Forgione Sr. running for City Councilor Ward 4.
I’ve known Sean Fountain as far back as our little league days. He graduated from Laconia High School, he is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, married his high school sweetheart Jackie and together they raised three children right here in Laconia. He currently is employed as an airline pilot. The man I know is intelligent, hardworking, and is always there when you need him. We are fortunate to have Sean Fountain running for Laconia City Council Ward 1. No matter what the challenge may be, he brings honesty, integrity, and compassion to everything he does, and I proudly ask you to vote for Sean Fountain Laconia City Council Ward 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. He is the right man for the job.
I’ve known Marc Forgione since our days at Laconia High School. He too is a Navy veteran. After his time in the armed forces, he enjoyed a 30-year career in the printing field and currently is in electronics. Marc and his wife Denise raised their family, and now he wants to give service to the city he loves. He is a diligent, forthright, hardworking family man who always makes time to talk to people to find out how he may help them. A church member, Marc values people and will be a valuable asset on the Laconia City Council, keeping a watchful eye on taxing and spending as well as bringing transparency to our local government. It is will high regard that I ask you to vote for Marc Forgione for Ward 4 City Council on Nov. 2.
Vote for Sean Fountain for City Council Ward 1, and Marc Forgione City Council Ward 4 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
