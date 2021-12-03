To The Daily Sun,
First, I would like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. We are all so thankful for many things. I am grateful for my family, my girlfriend Grace, our cat and the ability to serve our community.
This week, I will briefly cover a bill I am cosponsoring. Rep. Kat McGhee invited me to join HB 1060, authorizing the New Hampshire Environmental Educators to issue decal plates.
This legislation was inspired by the recent passage of HB 318, which designates the daring jumping spider the official state spider of New Hampshire. HB 318 was a bill written by Hollis Primary School students, who drafted the legislation after a weeklong unit designed to reduce the fear of spiders. HB 1060 will allow the state to issue a daring jumping spider vanity plate, and all profits from this vanity plate will go towards science education. The vanity plate will also further the mission of these Hollis Primary School students who continue to find innovative ways to reduce our fear of spiders and raise awareness about their importance within our ecosystem.
And as always, if you have any questions about HB 1060, please contact me at BrodieforNH@gmail.com or 603-387-4210.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
