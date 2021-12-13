To The Daily Sun,
This week, I will cover three bills I am prime sponsoring. These are all bills that I wrote and each bill addresses property tax relief.
The first two bills, HB 1055 and HB 1057, are relative to the property tax exemption for individuals with disabilities and deaf or severely hearing-impaired individuals, and the property tax exemption for the elderly. New Hampshire currently has property tax exemptions for these three groups of Granite Staters, but the income qualifications have not been updated since the early 2000s.
Over the last two decades, inflation has made it so fewer Granite Staters qualify for this vital property tax relief. HB 1055 and HB 1056 will adjust the income qualifications so more Granite Staters can be eligible for property tax relief and honor the original intent of these tax relief programs.
The last bill, HB 1056, increases the veterans' property tax credit. Currently, veterans’ standard property tax credit is $50, and the optional veterans’ property tax credit a community can offer is $51 to $750. HB 1056 will increase the required minimum tax credit to $200 and allow communities to give a property tax credit for veterans of $201 to $900. This will provide many veterans with much-needed tax relief.
The most important responsibility any citizen can ever assume is to defend their country. Veterans have put their lives on the line to protect our country, lives, and freedoms. The least we can do is honor their service and help give back to them and their families. Veterans who have served honorably deserve to be supported once they come home and retire.
If you have any questions about HB 1060, please contact me at BrodieforNH@gmail.com or 603-387-4210.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.