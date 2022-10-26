To The Daily Sun,

It was an honor and privilege to serve with Rep. Karel Crawford in the New Hampshire House for the last two years. I will always consider Crawford my close friend and respect her continued service locally and on the state level. Crawford has always served honorably and with an open mind in every capacity. She brings the critical perspective of a classic Yankee Republican to the House. She also has the leadership qualities to continue representing everyone from Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison — not just one party or fringe ideology.

