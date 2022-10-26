It was an honor and privilege to serve with Rep. Karel Crawford in the New Hampshire House for the last two years. I will always consider Crawford my close friend and respect her continued service locally and on the state level. Crawford has always served honorably and with an open mind in every capacity. She brings the critical perspective of a classic Yankee Republican to the House. She also has the leadership qualities to continue representing everyone from Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison — not just one party or fringe ideology.
Crawford is a mother, grandmother, wife, business owner and community leader. She has a very loving family; her husband is a retired NH state trooper. She is a business owner operating Red Hill Driving School. Her community service as an elected official is impressive and extensive, too. She has about 30 years of elected experience spanning three decades as a state legislator, school board member and selectwoman, all during separate times. She was recently elected to start serving again on the Moultonborough Board of Selectmen after spending over a decade off the board.
When first elected, some farther-right legislators told me not to contact Crawford or solicit her advice. I am incredibly grateful to have never heeded this advice. It was always a pleasure working with Crawford. It made me a better legislator for my community. We shared common goals of lowering taxes and bringing more resources back to towns and schools. We serve in local government and respect local control, and we worked to defend NH’s robust tradition of local control from both political parties.
Please vote for Rep. Karel Crawford on Nov. 8. She will protect the NH Advantage, our "Live Free or Die" values, and the Granite State’s rich traditions.
