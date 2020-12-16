To The Daily Sun,
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
— Martin Niemöller
Ms. Johnson's post is offensive, but she is within her first amendment right. My concern is that Ms. Johnson is not Jane Q. Citizen. She is a member of the Laconia School Board and a State Representative. Her posts do not represent my opinions, on the contrary I am horrified and appalled by their implication.
This defamatory mindset is poisonous. Her comments open the door to fall out at school, children learn from what they see and hear. Ms. Johnson is setting a precedent that unpalatable stereotypes are acceptable. If either of my children, students in the Laconia School District, posted the same comment on their respective social media platforms, drew a cartoon like that at school, brought it from home or made any type of racist or anti-Semitic comment, they would be expelled without question. Laconia School District has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding bullying, which should include faculty and school board members.
Renee Bossert-Mitchell
Laconia
