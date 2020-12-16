To The Daily Sun,

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

— Martin Niemöller

Ms. Johnson's post is offensive, but she is within her first amendment right. My concern is that Ms. Johnson is not Jane Q. Citizen. She is a member of the Laconia School Board and a State Representative. Her posts do not represent my opinions, on the contrary I am horrified and appalled by their implication.

This defamatory mindset is poisonous. Her comments open the door to fall out at school, children learn from what they see and hear. Ms. Johnson is setting a precedent that unpalatable stereotypes are acceptable. If either of my children, students in the Laconia School District, posted the same comment on their respective social media platforms, drew a cartoon like that at school, brought it from home or made any type of racist or anti-Semitic comment, they would be expelled without question. Laconia School District has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding bullying, which should include faculty and school board members.

Renee Bossert-Mitchell

Laconia

