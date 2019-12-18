To The Daily Sun,
Come next November, I hope voters remember that both New Hampshire House of Representatives Congresspersons, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, were Pelosi Puppets (PPs) who voted to impeach a duly-elected president for purely political reasons.
The Trump “resistance” knows he can’t be defeated at the ballot box, so it’s resorted to this disgraceful partisan performance instead. Both PPs voted for impeachment for the simple reason that Puppeteer Pelosi told them to. They actually voted to remove a president, elected by 63 million voters, because they don’t like him (no, it’s not about a Ukraine phone call). A very bad precedent and a total waste of time that could be much better spent.
Both PPs have opposed the current Trump policies that have resulted in a strong economy, low unemployment, rebuilt military, increased border security, better veterans’ care, conservative Supreme Court justices (and lower-court judges), and an “America First” trade policy. If they don’t support these, one has to wonder what they do want. Why should we re-elect them?
Remember: We send people to Congress to represent US. Do their voting records represent YOUR views?
I strongly urge you to support whoever runs against our PPs in November. Love him or hate him, President Trump has delivered on his agenda. Unlike his dishonest predecessor who failed to deliver on any of his campaign promises (other than “fundamentally changing America” — and not for the better). Trump has done what he promised to do in spite of non-stop Democrat opposition starting before day one.
Again, when you cast your vote, you’re electing people to represent YOU! Do Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan represent your views? Are they doing what’s best for New Hampshire and America? Open borders? Sanctuary cities? Budget-busting giveaways? I think not. Three of the four are asking you to return them to Congress next year. I strongly urge you to replace them. We need better people. We need smarter people. We need common-sense conservative people. We don’t need Pelosi/Schumer puppets. Don’t reward them in November by returning them Washington.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
