To The Daily Sun,
In my opinion, the city of Laconia should drop its suit against the gentleman who lives on the corner of Parade Rd. and Roller Coaster Rd. in Laconia. I do not find his property to be objectionable. What I think is a much larger concern is the difficulty in taking a left hand turn from Roller Coaster Rd. onto Parade Rd. The sight lines are terrible, and cars travel at a high rate of speed on Parade Rd. A blinking light would alert drivers to be more cautious when approaching that intersection. To me, that is the real problem at that intersection and not the property abutting it.
Ray Porcell
Meredith
