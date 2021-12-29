To The Daily Sun,
This is to all the Trumpies. If you still believe anything coming out of his mouth, I almost feel sorry for you. That man is a criminal — one of the worst I've seen in my 70+ years. He's still trying, with your help, to destroy our democracy. Your trying to blame President Joe Biden for this inflation problem is ridiculous. The pandemic has caused what is happening all over the world. With everything being shut down for a prolonged period of time, supply and demand is causing this problem. So get a clue, and while you're at it, get vaccinated. That would surely help a lot in these times. As a nation, we need to come together for the common good. Now I have voted for different parties my whole life. I look at the person — not the party. I consider myself fiscally conservative and socially liberal, and live within my means, and try to be as giving and charitable as possible. Instead of griping and complaining all the time, we should think positive for all of our futures.
Ray Corliss Jr.
Laconia
