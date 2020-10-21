To The Daily Sun,
We're writing in support of Bill Wright for sheriff based on many conversations we have had with Bill and because of his many years as deputy sheriff, he has shown he has a good understanding of what the role of a constitutionally elected sheriff is. We know his opponent, who worked for a corporation — being the town of Sanbornton — has a good understanding of what the duty of being the head of security (police chief) of that corporation is. But that is a totally different duty than that of a sheriff.
Also, Hunter Taylor's effort to paint a black cloud over Bill Wrights integrity is very transparent. Taylor, as an elected county commissioner has seen the reports of an investigation involving the Belknap Sheriff's Dept. and knows that under RSA-91 only Mr. Perkins can release the results of that investigation to the public. Mr. Perkins did not run for sheriff because it would've led to a forced disclosure of the investigation and in our opinions, the knowledge of this fact is why Taylor must think he can get away with character assassination against Bill Wright. In our opinion, releasing the facts of the investigation would have cleared Bill of any wrong doing.
Raymond & Barbara Howard
Alton
