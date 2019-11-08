To The Daily Sun,
Just a couple things. First on the global warming front, how come all the big shots pushing that issue are buying oceanfront and island estates, like Chuck Schumer and the Obamas? They want us to take the trains, but jet all over the country on private jets, big limos around the cities, complete with caravans of security details (all armed, by the way), and bet their thermostats aren’t set on 60 or below. So that tells anyone with half the sense to think for themselves these people don’t believe all the junk they are trying to sell us. Oh, yeah, I’m a climate denier, according to the brainwashed green gang, in spite of the fact that none of their doom-and-gloom computer-generated programs predicting the end of the world has come close to meeting their predictions. So, no, I will not be buying an electric car or heating with electricity any time soon.
So, okay, the world is slowly warming slightly and CO2 is rising at a minuscule rate, but is that really bad? There have been periods in earth’s history where both have been much higher and yet plants and animals still flourished, so why is that suddenly different now? We humans adapt very quickly to any changes, so I doubt our species is in much danger, except from our own snake oil salesmen. I’m not against green energy; if you want to invest in it, more power to you. I’m against the big push to make the government shove it down our throats based on what — highly questionable computer modeling and political agendas? No, thanks!
Massacre in Mexico, American children killed, including infants, by ruthless drug cartel monsters. Will this at last stir the hearts of our people to recognize we have a drug problem here and it isn’t a victimless crime? Over 68,000 people died last year from drug overdoses; that does not support that political narrative one bit. (And that doesn’t include murders by drug gangs.) So when will people of sound mind decide it’s time to do more than fund rehab centers? We must stop the madness at its source. This will take both parties, but so far, Democrats are fixated on impeaching the President while death is all around us. With no crime(s) found, impeachment isn’t going to happen, so wouldn’t it be better to put our energies into fixing something that actually needs fixing?
Steve Earle
Gilford
