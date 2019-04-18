To The Daily Sun,
The putrid lies, vile hatred and racist rhetoric of Ryan Murdough’s letter of April 18 deserve a fusillade of replies by outraged readers; I look forward to reading them. I hope that both sides of our partisan divide can agree to condemn such horrible thoughts, especially as they are quite often the germ for horrendous action.
The US has fought several times, at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives, to defeat the forces of fascism and brutality. Mr. Murdough’s beliefs are antithetical to every ideal this nation has aspired to since our founding and which remain, despite some hard realities, an inspiration to people around the world.
Holocaust denial is an outlawed behavior in Germany, France, and several other European nations; while I wouldn’t recommend we do the same, given our 1st Amendment rights, I might suggest a little fact-checking by the editorial staff at the Daily Sun before they publish such swill again without either a “toxic content” label or an emphatic disavowal.
Rick Crockford
Canterbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.