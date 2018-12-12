To The Daily Sun,
Secret Ballots for elected officials?
It is the right of the people to know how their elected officials vote on everything. I can not believe that Rep. William Marsh wants to exempt secret ballots from the "Right to Know Law." Another official trying to chip away at democracy.
Paul Eldridge
Meredith
