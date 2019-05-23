To The Daily Sun,
Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace because he knew that three Articles of Impeachment had already been prepared by the House of Representatives. Here they are. Note how well they will apply to the current con artist in the oval office.
Article 1: OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE — There is more than enough evidence in the Mueller report to convict Trump of obstruction. In fact, over 900 former federal prosecutors, from both parties, signed a letter saying, “We believe strongly that, but for the OLC memo, the overwhelming weight of professional judgment would come down in favor of prosecution for the conduct outlined in the Mueller Report.”
And no one has even seen the unredacted version yet, because Trump has acted to suppress that — an act that constitutes obstruction all by itself.
Article 2: ABUSE of POWER — Too long a list for this limited space!
Article 3: CONTEMPT of CONGRESS — This article spelled out that Nixon had “failed without lawful cause or excuse to produce papers and things as directed by duly authorized subpoenas issued by the Committee on the Judiciary of the House of Representatives ... and willfully disobeyed such subpoenas.” Trump is doing the exact same thing, and worse. He’s even trying to prevent private citizens from testifying to Congress.
Trump has failed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution”, abused his authority, intimidated witnesses in the Mueller investigation, obstructed justice, and violated the Constitution in numerous ways. He has even been named as a co-conspirator in the campaign finance violation that sent Michael Cohen to jail. Were he not President, they would be cellmates.
I hear the arguments against Impeachment — that it will divide the country (more? Really?), or that it will help Trump’s re-election (not), or other flawed reasoning. Fact is, if we do not stop this megalomaniac now, he will have shredded enough of the Constitution to create a dictatorship.
President Trump must be impeached and removed from office. Now.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.