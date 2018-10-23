To The Daily Sun,
As the Lakes Region Porcupines finished their last litter pick-up on Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont, we realized that it’s time to get our 5th Annual Christmas Toy Drive underway.
While most adults understand where Christmas present come from, young children don’t necessarily realize that it’s related to the financial ability of their family.
The Porcupines are now accepting nominations of families that need help to provide gifts to their children as well as donations to us so that we can purchase those gifts.
If you know a family in the Lakes Region that needs help, please send those details to: toydrive@lakesregionporcupines.com for consideration.
If you would to donate to our drive, you can mail a check to our treasurer: Marie Aldrich, 343 Old Lakeshore Road, Gilford, 03249. One-hundred percent of your donation will go towards gifts and wrapping paper. Please write LRP Toy Drive in the memo. You can also donate on the LRP Toy Drive page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2335327109875171/, but the fees will be deducted from your contribution.
Our original Santa had to move to the west coast, but we have been lucky enough to find another Santa to help with the deliveries. As in prior years, we will serve as many families as we can.
We thank you in advance for your support.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
