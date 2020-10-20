To The Daily Sun,
While Joe Biden hides in his cellar, legitimate questions are being raised about his relationship with his sons' (Hunter) business dealings.
The fact that he will not answer honest questions about his actions should
raise a red flag to any voter hoping for the truth. The fact that news organizations claiming independence will not ask these questions is troubling. Mr. Biden has refused to state positions on important policy questions. These news organizations have had his back and avoided pressing him on these questions.
I'm sure you remember when we were told that we won't know what was in the Obamacare bill until we voted for it. That did not turn out well, most of what we were told turned out to be untruths.
Most of our news media accuse President Trump of any rumor put in print as fact, and refuse to acknowledge when they are wrong, Mr. Biden gets a free ride. They consistently refuse to ask him the tough questions but toss him softballs so he can recite his talking points. These are not true reporters, but simply actors and actresses reading a script written for them to state a political bias. I am disappointed in their fidelity to a paycheck. They claim a public trust yet violate this trust daily.
Vote for whom you wish, but remember, if they are dishonest now, they will not change when in office. Hold on to your pocketbook if Biden/Harris is elected. The only promises you can count on are increased taxes and less freedom.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.