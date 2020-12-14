To The Daily Sun,
Let's think about all of the promises Mr. Biden made about having "the plan" to combat the COVID virus. So far, his only plan is for 100 days of mask wearing. Aren't we already doing this?
His Democratic party has harmed our country by not agreeing to a stimulus due to their hate for our elected president. Now that they believe their candidate will be inaugurated they are willing to vote for less than what was offered by the Republicans.
New Hampshire representatives have only echoed the hollow rhetoric of their party bosses. If you believe Hassan, Pappas, Kuster, and Shaheen care about our needs, you will soon see that their only goal is to be reelected and make the individual irrelevant to their Democratic parties goal of eradicating individual liberty.
I fear that the incoming administration will reinstitute the failed policies of President Obama. "Real politic" has been ignored for far too long.
Only displays of resolution and strength are recognized by the real world.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
