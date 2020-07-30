To The Daily Sun,
I wish to respond to Dr. Costonis letter in The Laconia Daily Sun dated July 30..First, thank you for your reasoned response to an opinion you disagreed with.
While many people disagree with the presidents response to the Covid virus, I find our success rate to be way less than the predicted 1.5 to 2 million deaths. Not to diminish the pain of the 150 thousand deaths, how can this be a failure? I believe our president acted ahead of the curve and saved many lives.
In regards to a rigged election, I seem to remember that the Obama administration was in charge during the election. If they failed to act on their information, it should in no way reflect on Mr. Trump. As information has shown, that administration was more concerned with unproven accusations than protecting the rights of all Americans.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.