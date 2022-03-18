To The Daily Sun,
Once again, the Biden-Harris administration doubles down on it's incompetence.
Whoever thought that sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe to provide confidence to our allies, underestimated her ability to display ignorance. Please listen to all of her statements and replies to questions. No one could be more unprepared than she.
Even the Ukrainian government said that her ascendency to the presidency would be a disaster.
Not once did Mr. Joe Biden select anyone based on competence, but only on their gender and race. Perhaps this racist and misogynistic way of running a country should be rethought.
Instead of taking responsibility for his choices, Mr. Biden continues to blame others for his historically inept decisions.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
