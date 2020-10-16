To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Laconia for the pleasure and privilege of serving them over the past six years in the State House. As a member of the House Finance Committee, having a hand in writing the budget for the entire state of New Hampshire has been an immensely enriching and rewarding experience. Closer to home, I have served as a standing member of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Commission over the past four years whose mission is to prepare the former Laconia State school property for private development.
Presently, I am running for County Commissioner representing Laconia, Sanbornton, and New Hampton. With your support, I plan on taking my fiscal and small business skills from the State House and Laconia to Belknap County and apply them to crafting the county budget. In these highly unusual and challenging times, I am uniquely qualified to meet these budgetary hurdles, having served on the county delegation and Executive Committee for the past three terms and six county budget cycles.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, I would be honored to have your vote for Belknap County Commissioner.
Peter J. Spanos
Laconia
