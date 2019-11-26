To The Daily Sun,
I have to admit I was one of the people who were involved in getting Ukraine to hack the 2016 election.
Oh, good news, my husband just told me that it wasn’t me. He said there is absolutely no proof at all l did it. He says all of our Intelligence Agencies, all 17 of them, like the CIA, FBI, NSA, DNI, Defense, Homeland Security, etc., have proof it was absolutely Russia.
I thought since the GOP is saying it was Ukraine even as late as yesterday on Chris Wallace’s Sunday morning show with his guest, GOP Senator John Kennedy (not the one who was our president), asked “Who do you believe was responsible hacking the DNC and Clinton Campaign computers and emails; was it Russia or Ukraine?” Senator Kennedy said, “I don’t know and nor do you or any of us.” Chris Wallace interrupted, saying, “Senator, the entire Intelligence community have said it was Russia.” The Senator said, “Right … but it could be Ukraine.”
So I started thinking it could be anyone … maybe I did it in my dreams ... who can say?
Maybe it’s one of you reading this letter? You are just as likely as I thought I was. If so, please come forward so that Trump can keep his love of Putin alive and well and get his help in 2020.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
PS: Note to the Intelligence Agencies: This as a tongue & cheek letter.
