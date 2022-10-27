Our beloved county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort was brought back from the brink of closing this summer by people who spoke up and took action. They came to meetings, they spoke their mind, and they voted in the primary in September to remove the most urgent threats.
But there are still anti-Gunstock representatives who got through the primary. If re-elected, those legislators would have a hand in appointing future members of the Gunstock Area Commission, and have authority over the county and GAC budget. If they are re-elected, they are still a threat to our mountain.
Voters in Laconia should remember that Rep. Dawn Johnson supported Reps. Michael Sylvia and Norm Silber’s leadership at every turn, and Rep. Richard Littlefield changed his mind only at the last minute. Voters in Alton and Barnstead know that Reps. Barbara Comtois, Paul Terry and Peter Varney voted to install David Strang and Peter Ness to the GAC, and when it was time for a vote to save Gunstock’s jobs and Belknap County’s winter economy, none of them showed up to the meeting.
Skiers, snowboarders and outdoor enthusiasts who love Gunstock, you can ensure that our mountain has competent, responsible leadership for the future by registering and voting Nov. 8. As Olympians who learned and skied at Gunstock, help us preserve our mountain for future generations of families — and Olympians — to come.
