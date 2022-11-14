To The Daily Sun,

Early in the morning on Nov. 9 I woke up to several emails congratulating me on having won my bid to represent District 3 as a state representative. One message was from a staunchly Republican neighbor — I was touched by the generosity of her gesture since I knew she couldn’t have been pleased at the prospect. I also knew that she and my other well-wishers were wrong: Gabrielle Watson and I carried the day in Tamworth and Madison but we couldn’t surpass our two Republican opponents who were heavily favored in Moultonborough.

