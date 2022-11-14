Early in the morning on Nov. 9 I woke up to several emails congratulating me on having won my bid to represent District 3 as a state representative. One message was from a staunchly Republican neighbor — I was touched by the generosity of her gesture since I knew she couldn’t have been pleased at the prospect. I also knew that she and my other well-wishers were wrong: Gabrielle Watson and I carried the day in Tamworth and Madison but we couldn’t surpass our two Republican opponents who were heavily favored in Moultonborough.
I want to offer my sincere congratulations to Karel Crawford and Richard Brown on their victories. When we met for events, they both were unfailingly affable and polite. As they prepare to take on the challenges of governing, I would remind them they represent all of us in District 3, not just those who voted for them and who share their agenda. Remember that people of good will, intelligence and integrity can hold differing opinions. Contemplate compromise — it’s what grown-ups do. Be sure to listen to those who have divergent viewpoints — not all viewpoints can be reconciled but seek collaboration where it’s possible. Value the good of the people, the state and the nation above partisan considerations.
This was my first time running for office — it was an enlightening, exhausting, exhilarating experience. I’m so glad I answered the call. I met great people on both sides of the political divide and came away with a renewed sense of hope. As someone noted on Election Day, as we held signs and watched a steady stream of people going in to vote, “No matter who they’re voting for, they’re here because they care.” As long as people care about our democracy, we’ll be OK.
