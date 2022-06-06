To The Daily Sun,
This letter was prompted by a recent incident at Laconia High School where my 16-year-old son was suspended for exercising his 1st and 14th Amendment rights under our Constitution. At the beginning of "pride week" my son decided to "peacefully demonstrate" our family's beliefs by posting a handmade sign on the high school wall that simply stated his opinion, "No more LGBTQ!" I received a phone call from the vice principal notifying me that my son's sign "hurt people's feelings" and they were suspending him for the remainder of the week. Did I misread our Constitution? Do other groups have the right to demonstrate but not someone with a different opinion? Why was he not afforded the same protection as all the other students in their differing beliefs and perspectives? I have a 14-year-old going to LHS also and both kids report feeling discriminated against because they won't wear the rainbow stickers and pins or avoid the "pride table" set up in the cafeteria. They wear 2nd Amendment and religious apparel, stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and are regarded as weird and strange. Is this the way our world is headed: tolerance for the minority but none for the majority? Where is the respect for rights and freedom of speech? What kind of messages are we sending our kids? That if it's not the popular fad of the time then it needs to be punished and/or eradicated? I stand behind my son 100% and am completed ashamed of the staff and school district we have been actively supporting for over 13 years.
Paulette Caruso
Laconia
