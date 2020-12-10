To The Daily Sun,
I was shocked and appalled not only by the choice of headline that was selected for the Dec. 10 Laconia Daily Sun article about the Belknap County Legislative Delegation meeting this past Tuesday evening, but also and for example the utter and complete omission in your reporting of any mention of the debate and decisions regarding the important Gunstock Timber Agreement.
Forgive me for assuming that in covering the meeting you would report significant matters considered by the delegation and actions that were taken with respect to them. Additionally and in sum, by focusing only on the decision for an in person meeting, and engaging in shaming of members who chose not to wear masks, you have shamefully engaged in yellow journalism and done a grave disservice to your readers.
Further, to quote contemporaneously only one member of the delegation is hardly worthy of exemplifying basic journalistic standards. How much time would it have required of you to contact two or three other delegation members and include their relevant, noteworthy and perhaps diverse comments on the decision to hold the meeting, wear or not wear masks and one or more of the other agenda items?
I sincerely hope you are or will be objective enough to hear, understand and agree with the criticisms and comments I am submitting to you. And I do hope that any future assignments to cover and report on delegation meetings will reflect better professional judgment and integrity on your part. The citizens of Laconia County, The Laconia Daily Sun and the Belknap County Legislative Delegation deserve this.
Rev. Paul A. Terry
Member, NH House
Alton
