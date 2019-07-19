To The Daily Sun,
Just a response to Karen Poor's letter (and others) accusing our president of "bullying". Trump is merely responding to all the ATTACKS on him by deranged leftists, Democrats, and the LYING MSM.
As for being "kind" and "compassionate," that only seems to apply to the perverts, freaks, illegals, thugs, and man-hating "feminazis." Apparently the kindness and compassion Karen speaks of do NOT apply to conservatives, patriots, males and Christians.
Karen: if this country is so "hateful" perhaps you should move to a country that is all about "love" like North Korea, Venezuela, China, Mexico, Guatemala or any other socialist "paradise."
It's patriots like Tony Boutin, Steve Earle, Bob Meade and other like-minded people that will SAVE America — not socialists like you..
Mark "Scooter" Ahlers
Flushing, N.Y.
