I’d like to take the opportunity to explain a few things to folks – those who share the mindset that Gary Philippy expressed in Wednesday’s Laconia Daily Sun. Mr. Philippy wants people to assess whether our Patriot President Donald J. Trump is a role model for our kids and grandkids before we vote. Using his standard, I ask, is Joe Biden a role model?
Elections are not about personalities, they are about policies. As an evangelical Christian I recognize that Joe Biden is not a role model for my children. Nor is President Trump in many ways. I also recognize as Scripture tells us in Romans; 3;23; “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” All includes Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Mr. Biden is a 47-year D.C swamp creature who has sold America and American jobs out to China, has enriched himself and his family, Hunter Biden, through shady back room deals while other counties paid for favors and access to the then vice president. Including a $3.5 million wire transfer from the mayor of Moscow’s wife to Hunter Biden. Collusion?
Mr. Biden has, over decades, expressed questionable racial opinions. Biden worked with segregationists to oppose busing to help desegregate schools, saying he did not want his children growing up in a “racial jungle.”
Here are the reasons I voted for Donald J. Trump;
To protect the 2nd Amendment
To appoint constitutionalist to the Supreme Court of the United States..
To protect the Electoral College.
To protect and preserve our republic.
To support our law enforcement, first responders and law and order.
To protect our military.
To protect freedom of speech.
To secure our borders.
To protect and defend religious liberty.
To protect the unborn and and defend life, and end the genocide that is abortion.
Support of Israel.
Protect children from leftist progressive destructive curricular.
Support of prayer in public school.
Support of parental rights.
Support of school choice and homeschool education.
The defense of marriage as God designed.
Against socialism.
Stand against Marxism, critical race theory, and identity politics.
In support of Good and against evil.
In support and defense of our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
In defense of our flag.
These are just some of the reasons I most proudly CAST my ballot for President Donald J. Trump. The modern day Democrat Party stands in direct opposition to all these ideals and values we the American people share and were founded upon. I encourage all Americans TO; vote in defense of this nation, vote in defense of our children and grandchildren, vote in defense of our police, vote for Donald J. Trump. Any other vote is a vote against America.
